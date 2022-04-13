1. Todd Snyder Straight Fit 5-Pocket Chino Get It

Cut to a similarly slim silhouette as its best-selling selvedge jeans, Todd Snyder’s polished chinos are made from a breathable garment-dyed twill fabric that offers just enough stretch for comfortable movement. This versatile pair will quickly become your go-to for wearing to the office year-round, and they can seamlessly transition into the evening when paired with a dark denim jacket or blazer.

[$148; toddsnyder.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!