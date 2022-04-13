Style

The Khaki Guide: 20 Pairs That Will Become Your New Favorite Pants

10. Bonobos Performance Link 5-Pocket Pants

Constructed like a pair of five-pocket jeans but utilizing technical fabrics, the new Performance Link trousers from Bonobos are a sure bet for all-season wear. The breathable, moisture-wicking recycled polyester fabric will outlast rounds on the golf course or a boozy Sunday brunch. The elastic waistband will ensure your shirt stays tucked, and a zip pocket will keep your keys and other items secure.

[$119; bonobos.com]

