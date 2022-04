11. Onia Traveler Pant Stretch Linen Chambray Get It

Onia’s neat Traveler Pant is a must-have for summer, when lingering alfresco dinners and long weekend road trips are on the agenda. Linen pants have a tendency to feel stiff and restrictive, but this sporty pair gives an ample amount of stretch in all the right places while still looking country-club crisp.

[$100; onia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!