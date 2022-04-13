12. O.N.S. Rider Chino Get It

These easy-wearing chinos are solidly constructed with soft 100-percent brushed cotton. They feature unique design details, like O.N.S’s slash pockets, and they have been preshrunk (i.e. no unfortunate surprises when you take them out of the dryer). They also come in a sleek dark gray colorway—in case you need a darker pair for more formal outings.

[$88; onsclothing.com]

