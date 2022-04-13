Style

The Khaki Guide: 20 Pairs That Will Become Your New Favorite Pants

O.N.S. Rider Chino khaki on a white background
20
O.N.S. Rider ChinoCourtesy Image 12 / 20

12. O.N.S. Rider Chino

Get It

These easy-wearing chinos are solidly constructed with soft 100-percent brushed cotton. They feature unique design details, like O.N.S’s slash pockets, and they have been preshrunk (i.e. no unfortunate surprises when you take them out of the dryer). They also come in a sleek dark gray colorway—in case you need a darker pair for more formal outings.

[$88; onsclothing.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Style