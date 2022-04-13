Style

The Khaki Guide: 20 Pairs That Will Become Your New Favorite Pants

20
13. Marine Layer Saturday Pant

Marine Layer claims that its “deceptively easy” Saturday Pant was designed for those who hate wearing pants. While they might look like a pair of five-pocket jeans, a drawstring waistband proves that they’re a comfy jogger at heart (just without the ribbed ankle cuffs). These khakis also come in both slim and a strategically tailored athletic fit for guys who don’t skip leg day—you know who you are.

[$118; marinelayer.com]

