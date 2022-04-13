13. Marine Layer Saturday Pant Get It

Marine Layer claims that its “deceptively easy” Saturday Pant was designed for those who hate wearing pants. While they might look like a pair of five-pocket jeans, a drawstring waistband proves that they’re a comfy jogger at heart (just without the ribbed ankle cuffs). These khakis also come in both slim and a strategically tailored athletic fit for guys who don’t skip leg day—you know who you are.

[$118; marinelayer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!