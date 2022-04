16. Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Pants Get It

Levi’s 511s deserve a place in every guy’s wardrobe. These pants hit the sweet spot between too skinny and too loose, they work well in a variety of outfits, and they’ll keep you comfortable thanks to a stretchy cotton-elastane fabric blend.

[$80; levi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!