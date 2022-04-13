17. United by Blue Natural Canvas Pull-On Chino Get It

Need a pair of men’s khakis that’s easy to wear? Grab the Pull-On Chino from United by Blue. Like the Marine Layer pants above, they feature a comfortable, easy-to-wear drawstring waistband but have a dressier look than your average pair of sweats. Better yet, they’re made with a blend of organic cotton and hemp, which reduces their environmental impact.

[$88; unitedbyblue.com]

