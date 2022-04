20. Gap Modern Khakis GET IT!

Thanks to the influence of TikTok and Gen Z, Gap is back in vogue. Embrace today’s throwback style with these Modern Khakis: The straight fit offers plenty of room through the leg and the cotton-and-spandex blend flexes with you as you move.

[$60; gap.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!