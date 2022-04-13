5. Save Khaki United Distressed Button Fly Chino Khaki Get It

The brand’s name says it all: Save Khaki United is committed to reviving interest in this workwear staple. While the distressed details on this version of the brand’s classic khaki lend a rugged appeal, it features a dressier Hollywood waistband that sits higher on the waist—a fashion trend seen on old movie stars. Each pair is dyed to ensure a rich color saturation that resists fading.

[$170; savekhaki.com]

