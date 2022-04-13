6. Buck Mason Slub Twill Maverick Slim Officer Pant Get It

Also styled with a mid-rise Hollywood waist, Buck Mason’s officer pant is tailored to the brand’s contemporary “Maverick” slim fit, which features a slight taper below the knee. The light slub twill fabric has been brushed for a soft feel and garment-washed with enzymes to break down any remaining stiffness. Corozo buttons, canvas interior details, and herringbone pocket bags complete the look.

[$115; buckmason.com]

