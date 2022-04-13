7. Mott & Bow The Twill Chino Charles Get It

Mott & Bow was founded by Alejandro Chahin, whose family has 30 years of expertise producing denim. Combining a classic fit with modern comforts, the Charles chinos are crafted with medium-weight twill and a dash of spandex so they move effortlessly with your body. The pants also include a center rear v-notch to keep the waistband from creeping down while you’re seated.

[$109; mottandbow.com]

