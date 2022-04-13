8. Taylor Stitch The Democratic Foundation Pant in Organic Khaki Get It

The Foundation Pant was born when Taylor Stitch recreated a set of deadstock military chino fabrics with mid-weight, responsibly sourced organic cotton. Herringbone accents and military-style pockets give a vintage lived-in feel to these reinvented khakis. Better yet, they’re much smoother (and more durable) than the utilitarian originals thanks to the tight weave of the mercerized yarns.

[$125; taylorstitch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!