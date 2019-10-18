Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content
Don’t skimp on the stylish wardrobe staple. This fall, we found new ways to appreciate the natural fabric that looks—and even smells—good from head to toe.
Here’s your style guide, including the perfect leather boots, a classic leather credit card case, and the ultimate leather duffel bag.
- The Frye Company Bowery Lace Up ($358, thefryecompany.com)
- Smythson Concertina Credit Card Case ($285, smythson.com)
- Parmigiani Fleurier Toric Chronometre Slate 40.8mm Rose Gold Case ($22,300, authorized dealers)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Roller Buckle Internal Braid ($125, ralphlauren.com)
- Dooney & Bourke Toscana Executive Bowery Duffle ($598, dooney.com)
- Acqua di Parma Leather Eau de Parfum ($270, sephora.com)
- Taylor Stitch Moto Jacket in Espresso Steerhide ($1,075, taylorstitch.com)