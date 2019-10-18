Style

7 Reasons to Love Leather: The Best Products to Own This Fall

Styling by Elizabeth Press for Jusdy Casey Inc
Jarren Vink

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content

Don’t skimp on the stylish wardrobe staple. This fall, we found new ways to appreciate the natural fabric that looks—and even smells—good from head to toe.

Here’s your style guide, including the perfect leather boots, a classic leather credit card case, and the ultimate leather duffel bag.

More from Style