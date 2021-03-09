The Best Men’s Bathrobes for Lounging in Style

Sherlock Holmes, The Big Lebowski, Gandalf: There are about as many ways to wear a bathrobe as there are to wear a suit. Painter and film director Julian Schnabel has even been known to take his bathrobes out on the town. Whether you only wear yours while walking to and from the shower or you make it a part of your overall look, quality men’s bathrobes just make life better.

How to Choose the Best Bathrobe For You

If you’re looking for a bathrobe, think about what makes you love your favorite towel—you likely want something soft and comfortable. A bathrobe is also the perfect vehicle to remind you of your own particular eccentricities. In other words, it’s OK to get a little adventurous with materials and prints, if you’re so inclined. No one expects you to wear it out, but don’t let that stop you. You can wear whatever you want.

To guide your search, we’ve rounded up top men’s bathrobes from brands like L.L. Bean, Pendleton, and more. Here are the robes to know.

Polo Ralph Lauren Martini Bear Men’s Robe

You’ll find plenty of excuses to wear this thick, comfortable robe. The embroidered martini-holding bear adds a touch of class to this look, even when you don’t have pants on.

[$90; nordstrom.com]

L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

Black Watch tartan has been a uniform of war for generations of highland men, but when imposed on a bathrobe, it becomes a perfect choice for quiet evenings at home. Sit back, smoke your pipe, read your detective novel, and melt into your robe. L.L. Bean offers the archetype in Portuguese flannel, and it comes in regular and tall sizing.

[$70; llbean.com]

Marriott Terry Velour Robe

After Marriott realized people were stealing bathrobes from its hotels, the company started offering them for sale. For roughly the price of a night’s stay, you can get that same soft cotton feel and pretend like you’re on a permanent vacation.

[$99; shopmarriott.com]

Tekla Fabrics Terry Stripe Bathrobe

Created by Copenhagen-based company Tekla, this robe is made for “any home with a desire to embrace functional and straightforward living.” It’s made from organic terry cotton for a plush feel, and the bold blue and black stripes will certainly make an impression at the sauna (or wherever you choose to wear it).

[$169; endclothing.com]

Missoni Ywan Hooded Bathrobe

A bathrobe is a great item for experimenting with an adventurous print—or several, in the case of this 100-percent cotton robe from Missoni.

[$470; missoni.com]

Pendleton Jacquard Cotton Terry Robe

Made out of mid-weight cotton terry and featuring a classic Pendleton design made famous by the company’s ubiquitous wool blankets, this one’s great for swallowing you up after you roll out of the ocean and the wind sends a shiver down your spine.

[$229; pendleton-usa.com]

Versace I ♡ Baroque Print Bathrobe

If some mornings you wake up wishing you were the Sun King at the peak of his opulence, this is the robe for you. Like we said, bathrobes are a great for experimenting with new prints, and this one—available in four different colorways—is a real standout.

[$675; versace.com]

Paul Smith Signature Striped Toweling Robe

Paul Smith’s signature stripes grace everything from socks and ties to Mini Coopers. They look amazing on all of them, but the pattern gains a new vibrancy in the fuzzy messiness of this bathrobe’s texture.

[$295; paulsmith.com]

