1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s scents are always a safe bet. Master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian uses his line to execute classic French perfumery to perfection, and his latest release—724, which debuted in September—is no exception. Inspired by New York’s urbanism, 724 is a fresh-out-of-the-laundry white musk and citrus scent meant to be worn all day, every day.
[Starting at $170; franciskurkdjian.com]
