13. Matiere Premiere Parisian MuscGet It
After creating scents for the likes of Burberry and Gucci, perfumer Aurelien Guichard developed his own brand, Matiere Premiere, in 2019. Parisian Musc is his take on a woody, vegetal musk, and it uses ambrette seed and ambroxan for a subtle but enveloping scent. A touch of fig leaf elevates this from a simple skin scent into something irresistible.
[$194; selfridges.com]
