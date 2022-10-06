Style

The 15 Best Men’s Colognes to Gift This Year

Ex Nihilo Attraction Travel Set on a white background. men's colognes
Ex Nihilo Attraction Travel SetCourtesy Image 14 / 15

14. Ex Nihilo Attraction Travel Set

Get It

French perfume house Ex Nihilo nails modern elegance. Though well known for florals like Fleur Narcotique, the brand is also beloved for its woody scents, like those found in the Attraction Travel Set. This sampler includes the addictive Vetiver Moloko and peppery Citizen X. For an extra-special gift, add in one of Ex Nihilo’s art deco-style travel cases as well. 

[$150; us.ex-nihilo-paris.com]

