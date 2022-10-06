15. Akro Discovery Set Get It

There are simply too many delectable scents from Akro to choose just one. The brand by renowned perfumer Olivier Cresp has selected six of their top scents, including tobacco-based Smoke, coffee and vetiver Awake, and oud and saffron Night, to introduce newcomers to the brand. Housed in an elegant black coffer, the set makes for the ideal gift for someone with a taste for the dark and smoky.

[$30; ssense.com]

