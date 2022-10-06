4. Loewe Esencia Pour Homme Get It

Sometimes, all a classic needs is a little touch-up. Spanish fashion house Loewe launched Esencia Pour Homme back in 1988, and the complex aromatic scent, which features herbs like tarragon and basil, citrus notes like petitgrain and neroli, and woods like cedar and sandalwood, holds up to this day. To give it a modern twist, Loewe simply updated the bottle with a sleek, deep green shade that makes its fresh scent contemporary once again.

[$96; perfumesloewe.com]

