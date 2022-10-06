6. Dries Van Noten Voodoo ChileGet It
When Dries Van Noten joined the fragrance world this year with a new line of scents, the legendary Belgian designer chose to make each creation a study in contrasts. Splicing together the cool herbaceousness of rosemary and the warmth of patchouli, Voodoo Chile captures the heat of its namesake Jimi Hendrix song. A touch of cannabis and cedar keep it earthy and grounded.
[$280; us.driesvannoten.com]
