9. Mami Wata Neo-AnimismGet It
Soap-inspired scents can often go two ways—either cold and medicinal or cozy and nostalgic. Neo-Animism is the latter. Launched this year in collaboration between African surfwear brand Mami Wata and South African perfumer Etienne de Swardt of Etat Libre D’Orange, the fragrance combines the scent of a common green bar soap found in South African households with a touch of minerality to reference Mami Wata’s ocean identity.
[$90; mamiwatasurf.com]
