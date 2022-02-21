50 Best Men’s Colognes of All Time

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

You’ll be remembered by the scent that lingers long after you’ve made your first impression. For that reason, the colognes you select for your fragrance collection should define your personality.

If you’re an avid Men’s Journal reader, you’ve likely come across our guides on the best-smelling colognes and favorite scents for men. Well, we wanted to give you even more variety and blow out those lists.

After all, some colognes are designed for certain seasons, while others are steady companions throughout the year. That’s why we created the following roundup. It celebrates both established, more traditional colognes as well as some newer fragrances.

1. Blu Atlas Atlantis

Atlantis by Blu Atlas is in a class by itself. This elegant parfum is crafted from organic scents that speak in tones of clary sage, bergamot, and patchouli. The lingering fragrance is evocative, complex, and unmistakably masculine, outshining notable competition. Due to its lasting power, unique composition, and innovative use of essential oils, Atlantis takes the crown as one of the best men’s colognes.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

2. Guerlain L’Homme Idéal Extrême

Aromatic and spicy with hints of cedar and tobacco, L’Homme Idéal Extrême is a woody scent that will make you feel at home. Spicy notes of tobacco come alive thanks to mastermind perfumer Thierry Wasser. This scent expands on the almond note that has long been the line’s olfactory trademark.

[$125; guerlain.com]

3. Joop! Homme

An amber fougere scent for males, Joop! Homme was first introduced in 1989. Michel Almairac is the wizard behind this scent, which blends citrus notes like orange blossom, lemon, and lime at the top, followed by cinnamon, jasmine, cardamom, and lily of the valley. Vanilla, sandalwood, patchouli, honey, and vetiver round out the scent, which is more vibrant than many others on this list.

[$26.10; amazon.com]

4. Jaguar Classic Red

You don’t need to buy a Jaguar to revel in the brand’s luxury and sophistication. Jaguar Classic Red was created by acclaimed perfumer Karine Dubreuil-Sereni in 2013. Black pepper and jasmine notes form the heart of this fragrance, which is complemented by tonka bean, amber, vanilla, cedar, and patchouli.

[$17.95; amazon.com]

5. Gucci Pour Homme

Typified by a heady mix of spices, wood, and amber, this fragrance begins with artemisia and basil top notes, followed by lavender and bergamot. The core comprises geranium, cedar, jasmine, patchouli, and sandalwood. The cologne comes in a square bottle with an ornamental top that is both sturdy and beautiful.

[$91; amazon.com]

6. Bentley For Men Absolute

Compared to its predecessors, Bentley for Men Absolute features a stronger formulation that emphasizes warming aromas. Its core notes are papyrus, sandalwood, and cedar, as well as a vivacious mix of ginger and pink pepper. Amber, strong oud, and moss round out the foundation.

[$36.50; amazon.com]

7. Armaf Club de Nuit Intense Man

Created in 2015, Club de Nuit Intense Man is a blend of citrus notes that spring to life when combined with pineapple, apricot, black currant, apple, and birch nuances. Add jasmine and rose, and base notes like musk and vanilla, and you’ll know why this fragrance is so inviting.

[$34.95; amazon.com]

8. Yves Saint Laurent La Nuit de l’Homme

As the name suggests, this cologne represents intrigue and contrast. Cardamom, bergamot, lavender, and cedar give way to cumin and vetiver. Perfumers Anne Flipo, Pierre Wargnye and Dominique Ropion are responsible for creating this intense concoction; it’s mysterious and intriguing.

[$97; amazon.com]

9. Lalique Encre Noire

Created by Nathalie Lorson, the woody and aromatic scent of Encre Noire for men was first introduced in 2006. A top note of cypress eases into a middle of vetiver, followed by exquisite base notes of cashmere wood and musk. This fragrance is a must-wear on evening dates and formal gatherings.

[$64.17; amazon.com]

10. Prada L’Homme

Prada L’Homme is a woody chypre scent for men that was created in 2016 by Daniela (Roche) Andrier. Top notes include neroli, black pepper, cardamom, and carrot seed. Violet and geranium form the middle, while base notes of amber, cedar, patchouli and sandalwood linger.

[$80; prada.com]

11. Dolce & Gabbana The One for Men

In 2008, Dolce & Gabbana released The One for Men, an aromatic blend aimed at becoming a fragrance classic. The brand succeeded; this is a more concentrated version. Ginger, orange flower, and cardamom make up the heart, supported by notes of coriander, basil, and grapefruit. The seductive base of the scent is composed of tobacco, amber, and cedar.

[$71.95; amazon.com]

12. Yves Saint Laurent Y Eau de Parfum

The aromatic fougere scent of Y Eau de Parfum will suit the lifestyle of any man. Designed by perfumer Dominique Ropion, the complex pyramid of notes in this fragrance unfold in a medley of apple, ginger and bergamot, while sage, juniper berries, and geranium emerge from the heart. Amberwood, tonka bean, cedar, vetiver, and olibanum conclude the performance.

[$99; amazon.com]

13. Versace Pour Homme

Created by perfumer Alberto Morillas for Versace, Pour Homme made its debut in 2008. Top notes in the fragrance include lemon, bergamot, rose de mai, and neroli, followed by middle notes of cedar, hyacinth, geranium, and clary sage. Tonka bean, amber, and musk make up the base. This eau de toilette is sure to become your go-to spring-summer fragrance.

[$63.98; amazon.com]

14. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme

This popular men’s fragrance was introduced by the house of Viktor & Rolf in 2015. Spicebomb Extreme explodes with enticing lavender fused with a blend of aromatic spices, such as black pepper and caraway, over masculine nuances of vanilla and tobacco. The fragrance is available in 50 and 90ml EDP bottles.

[$111.99; viktor-rolf.com]

15. Moschino Toy Boy

This men’s fragrance by Moschino is a spicy medley created by perfumer Yann Vasnier. Top notes of pink pepper, Indonesian nutmeg, pear, elemi, and bergamot are followed by heart notes of magnolia, clove, flax and rose. Haitian vetiver, amber, musk, and sandalwood round out the harmony. The scent follows other Toy editions designed for a unisex audience.

[$96; moschino.com]

16. Montblanc Explorer

Made for the man who seeks adventure, Explorer by Montblanc debuted in 2019, a product of the efforts of Antoine Maisondieu, Jordi Fernandez, and Olivier Pescheux. The blend begins with top notes of bergamot, clary sage, and pink pepper, which fuse into the scent’s heart notes of Haitian vetiver and leather. Ambroxan, akigala wood, cacao pod, and Indonesian patchouli round out the popular fragrance.

[$98; montblanc.com]

17. Jean Paul Gaultier Ultra Male

Launched in 2015, Ultra Male is a reinterpretation of the original classic Le Male, which debuted in 1995. Opening with citrus notes of bergamot, black lavender, pear, and mint; heart notes of cinnamon, cumin, and clary sage; and base notes of black vanilla husk, patchouli, and amber.

[$85.68; amazon.com]

18. Maison Margiela Jazz Club

Introduced in 2013, Jazz Club is the brainchild of perfumer Alienor Massenet. This is the ideal fall/winter leather fragrance for men. Top notes include neroli, lemon, and pink pepper, while heart notes are Java vetiver, rum, and clary sage. Tobacco leaf, vanilla bean, and styrax finish off the scent. Styrax (a sweet gum smell) has a calming effect with resinous amber undertones complemented by of balsam and spice.

[$144; sephora.com]

19. Chanel Allure Homme Sport (Eau Extrême)

This first men’s perfume in the Allure Home line was launched in 1999, and several other versions have since appeared. Created by Jacques Polge, this fragrance is composed of musky, woody accords that blend well with Sicilian mandarin, cypress, mint, and clary sage—all refreshing, masculine notes that invite and delight the senses. Black pepper, cedar, and sandalwood shape and soften, while musk and tonka bean add to the fragrance’s tone and clarity. Wear this fragrance in the daytime or at night, from spring through fall.

[$132; chanel.com]

20. Tom Ford Noir Extreme

This men’s fragrance always gets high marks with its amber aroma, which plays out well in the fall and winter. Introduced in 2015, the scent is the creation of Sonia Constant. Top notes include nutmeg, saffron, cardamon, neroli, and mandarin orange, while middle notes play a tune of kulfi, resinous mastic, rose, jasmine, and orange blossom. Vanilla, amber, and sandalwood create the majestic ending of this harmonious fragrance.

[$224.17; tomford.com]

21. Dior Fahrenheit

This fragrance captured the attention of men around the world when it was launched in 1988. The aromatic fougere scent was formulated by Jean-Louis Sieuzac and Michel Almairac. Featuring top notes of nutmeg flower, cedar, and bergamot, the blend fades into middles notes of sandalwood, violet leaf, and lily of the valley. At the end of the day, base notes take over by way of musk, amber, and patchouli.

[$104; dior.com]

22. Creed Aventus

This scent for men made its debut in 2010 and has been a favorite ever since. The chypre fragrance features top notes of bergamot, pineapple, apple, and black currant, which serve as an introduction to heart notes of patchouli, Moroccan jasmine, birch, and rose. The ambergris and vanilla, along with shades of oak moss and musk, create a perfect all-day fragrance blend for men.

[$445; creedboutique.com]

23. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profumo

An aquatic scent created by Spanish perfumer Alberto Morillas, this fragrance is best suited to spring and summer. Introduced in 2015, Acqua di Gio Profumo features top notes of bergamot and marin, followed by heart notes of sage, geranium, and rosemary. Incense and patchouli are included to round out the medley. The fragrance follows Armani’s Acqua di Gio, which set sail in 1996. The newer fragrance makes notable contrasts with its memorable, airy aroma.

[$150; sephora.com]

24. Hermès Terre d’Hermès

This spicy wood scent first made its debut in 2006. Created by Jean-Claude Ellena, the fragrance’s top notes include grapefruit and orange to delight and refresh, followed by heart notes of pelargonium and pear. Base notes are cedar, vetiver, benzoin, and patchouli. The alchemy of timber mingling with citrus and spice is one of a kind. The fragrance received the FiFi Fragrance of the Year in 2007.

[$140; hermes.com]

25. Versace Dylan Blue

This tantalizing fougere scent for men was presented to the public in 2016. Top notes in the blend include grapefruit, bergamot, and fig leaf. Ambroxan, black pepper, patchouli, papyrus, and violet leaf fill out the core, while musk, saffron, and tonka bean form the base. Other lines in the Versace Pour Homme collection include the original creation, which was showcased in 2008, and the Oud Noir edition, which appeared in 2013.

[$72; versace.com]

26. Azzaro Wanted by Night

Launched in 2018, this fragrance begins with top notes of mandarin orange, cinnamon, lemon, and lavender, accompanied by heart notes of red cedar, cumin and incense. Base notes complete the fragrance with a pleasant blend of vanilla, cedar, tobacco, and patchouli. This more sensual edition in the Azzaro line followed on the heels of the original Azzaro cologne, which was launched in 2016. The new version was inspired by the lifestyle of Loris Azzaro during the 1970s. The nighttime fragrance will appeal to men who like a scent that conveys both drama and elegance.

[$100; amazon.com]

27. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Le Parfum

The amber-scented cologne was unveiled in 2020. Cardamom represents the parfum’s top note, while middle notes include iris and lavender. Vanilla, oriental nuances, and woody notes complete the ensemble. With its density, this is ideal for winter.

[$91.36; amazon.com]

28. Versace Man Eau Fraîche

Versace Eau Fraîche stepped into the limelight in 2006. Olivier Cresp is credited with creating this fragrance, with its appealing top notes of lemon, Brazilian rosewood, and cardamom, which unfurl to heart notes of sage, pepper, tarragon, and cedar. Amber, saffron, and musk round out this cologne’s unique character. While the original version of Versace Man conveyed a Latin vibe, this parfum exudes a more Mediterranean feel.

[$70; versace.com]

29. Bvlgari Man in Black

This amber, floral scent for men first debuted in 2014 and was celebrated as another masterpiece from Alberto Morillas. Top notes in the product include rum, tobacco and spices, followed by heart notes of leather and iris. Tonka bean, guaiac wood, and benzoin in the base create a lingering resinous and woody trail. The original Bvlgari Man was first introduced in 2010. This new version was inspired by the myth of the birth of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire.

[$125; bulgari.com]

30. Issey Miyake L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme

Issey Miyake uses unique, rare ingredients to create perfumes that convey both peacefulness and a timeless quality. This spring-summer daytime cologne for men is a woody and aquatic blend. Top notes include lemon, bergamot, lemon verbena, yuzu, and sage; heart notes feature nutmeg, lily of the valley, geranium, and mignonette; and base notes are Tahitian vetiver, musk, and tobacco.

[$56; amazon.com]

31. Paco Rabanne 1 Million

This scent by Paco Rabanne can be divisive. Created by perfumers Christophe Raynaud, Michel Girard, Olivier Pescheux, and Christian Dussoulier, the parfum has a spicy, woody essence. Top notes include blood mandarin, mint, and grapefruit, followed by a medley of cinnamon, spice, and rose heart. Base notes are defined by leather, amber, and Indian patchouli. The gold-themed fragrance was inspired by Paco Rabanne’s metallic designs. If you’re one of those who love this cologne, make it your signature scent for winter and fall nighttime gatherings.

[$95; sephora.com]

32. Sauvage Elixir by Dior

Sauvage Elixir by Dior is a men’s scent best worn in the fall and winter. Make it a part of your fragrance wardrobe for night. The parfum, a creation of François Demachy, has top notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, and grapefruit that lead to the scent’s lavender core, followed by a base of Haitian vetiver, patchouli, amber, licorice, and sandalwood.

[$159; dior.com]

33. Mugler A*Men Pure Havane

This fall/winter evening fragrance, the newest edition of the A*Men fragrance line by Mugler, has an amber and vanilla essence. Two previous limited-edition versions, A*Men Pure Coffee (released in 2008) and A*Men Pure Malt (2009), preceded A*Men Pure Havane, which was introduced in 2011.

The scent, which is the creation of Jacques Huclier, features top notes of tobacco and white honey, followed by middle notes of vanilla, patchouli and cacao. It finishes up with base notes of French labdanum, styrax and amber. The product is designed to evoke the rich tobacco scent of fine Cuban cigars.

[$189; amazon.com]

34. Creed Green Irish Tweed

Formulated by the one and only Olivier Creed, this floral-wood musk parfum was introduced in 1985. Top notes include iris and lemon verbena with a heart of violet leaf. Base notes of sandalwood and ambergris make this traditional fougere fragrance a signature scent for Creed. A favorite of celebrities, the Irish blend is sporty and memorable.

[$430; creedboutique.com]

35. Luna Rossa Carbon by Prada

This fougere aroma for men was introduced in 2017. It sports top notes of pepper and lemony bergamot with heart notes of lavender, coal, and earth. Ambroxan and patchouli give the fragrance its sweet, musky tonality.

[$95; prada.com]

36. Montblanc Individuel

Released in 2003, Individuel by Montblanc is a woody fragrance with top notes of cinnamon, lavender, juniper berries, coriander, rosemary, and cardamom. Heart notes include violet, geranium, jasmine and orange blossom, which fuse into base notes of sandalwood, dark chocolate, vetiver and oakmoss. The creator of this unforgettable parfum is the well-known perfumer Pierre Bourdon. Wear it in cooler weather, day or night.

[$55; amazon.com]

37. Amouage Reflection Man

A blend of floral, musk, and wood, this popular fragrance for men was introduced to the public in 2007. Lucas Sieuzac, who created the fragrance, has combined top notes of rosemary, petitgrain, and pink pepper with heart notes of neroli, jasmine, ylang-ylang, and orris root. Masculine-friendly base notes round out the medley in tones of vetiver, cedar, patchouli, and sandalwood.

[$265; amouage.com]

38. Armani Code Absolu by Giorgio Armani

This is yet another great-smelling amber and spicy masculine fragrance. This new scent was launched in 2019 and was created by Antoine Maisondieu. Top notes in the popular scent include apple and green mandarin, which lead to middle notes of carrot seed, orange blossom, and nutmeg. Base notes of tonka bean, suede, vanilla, and wood mellow the vegetal aromas. Make this your signature scent for a fall or winter evening.

[$105.51; amazon.com]

39. Versace Eros Flame

Versace’s Eros Flame is the ideal nighttime scent for fall or winter months. It combines wood and spices with fruit and floral accents. Top notes in Eros Flame ignite in shades of mandarin orange, chinotto, black pepper, rosemary, and lemon, while middle notes make up a tantalizing blend of pepper, rose, and geranium. The scent features base notes of sandalwood, Texas cedar, vanilla, tonka bean, and patchouli.

[$102; versace.com]

40. Burberry London for Men

Introduced in 2006, this top-of-the-line Burberry scent was the creation of fragrance maestro Antoine Maisondieu. Top notes in the magnetic blend include lavender, bergamot, and cinnamon, followed by heart notes of mimosa and leather. Men and women alike will appreciate the scent’s concluding notes of tobacco leaf, guaiac wood, and oakmoss.

[$80; us.burberry.com]

41. Guerlain Vetiver

Some fragrances are simply worth repeating, and Vetiver by Guerlain is a good example. Originally launched in 1961, the traditional scent was repackaged in 2000. The scent of vetiver itself is smoky and woody, like dry grass on a warm summer’s day. Vetiver by Guerlain takes this idea one step further by leading off with top notes of tobacco, lemon, nutmeg, and mandarin orange before releasing the heart notes of vetiver, sandalwood, and orris root. Vetiver reappears as a base note, blending with tonka bean, amber, civet, oakmoss, and leather.

[$105; guerlain.com]

42. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum

A reinterpretation of the original Gentleman, this woody Givenchy parfum for men was reintroduced in 2018. Created by Nathalie Lorson and Olivier Cresp, the cologne begins its pyramidical scent with top notes of lavender, black pepper, and bergamot. It then deepens with heart notes of orris, clove, and cinnamon, followed by a string of base notes such as tolu balsam, benzoin, patchouli, and tonka bean.

[$89.95; amazon.com]

43. Chanel Égoïste Platinum

This woody and floral musk scent was introduced in 1993. Created by Jacques Polge, the fragrance conveys top notes of rosemary, lavender, neroli, and petitgrain; luxurious heart notes of clary sage, geranium, jasmine, and galbanum; and cedar, vetiver, oakmoss, amber, and sandalwood come together for the grand finale. This is a versatile scent: Wear it at any time of the year, day or night.

[$65; chanel.com]

44. Hugo Boss Boss Bottled

This fresh Hugo Boss fragrance evolves from top notes of bergamot, lemon, geranium, and oakmoss to mahogany, carnation, and cinnamon. Base notes include sandalwood, vetiver, and vanilla. A creation of Christian Dussoulier and Annick Menardo, the fragrance was introduced in 1998.

[$99; hugoboss.com]

45. Dior Sauvage EDT

This distinctive fragrance broadcasts notes of ambroxan, bergamot, and Sichuan pepper, making it the ideal choice for the man who wants to be noticed. Sauvage EDT is a fragrance statement no one can ignore, and easily takes its place among the best men’s colognes of all time.

[$104; dior.com]

46. Le Labo Santal 33

Inspired by the American West, this men’s fragrance suffuses woody notes of cedarwood, cardamon, iris, and leather. Addictive is the word that will spring to mind when you encounter this highly popular Le Labo parfum.

[From $88; lelabofragrances.com]

47. Byredo Black Saffron EDP

This summer-inspired fragrance blends notes of Asian pomelo, black violet, juniper berry, and vetiver for a leathery yet fruit-luscious scent. You’ll want to include it in your fragrance wardrobe for spring and summer daytime wear.

[$276; byredo.com]

48. Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne by Jo Malone

This airy, earthy scent from Jo Malone entices the nose with ambrette seeds, sage, and sea salt. With its spirit and energy, the fragrance will sweep you away to rugged cliffs overlooking windswept shores.

[$145; jomalone.com]

49. Burberry Touch for Men

A warm and spicy fragrance, Touch for Men by Burberry blends refreshing notes of mandarin and violet with white pepper and cedarwood. The clean aroma is ideal for everyday use.

[$84; sephora.com]

50. Tom Ford Black Orchid Cologne

Last on our list is this warm, inviting floral parfum by Tom Ford. Black Orchid exudes luxury and sophistication—perfect for a nighttime event or an evening date. You’ll note truffle, plum, and black orchid.

[$168; amazon.com]

