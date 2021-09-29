Best Men’s Flannel Shirts for Fall 2021

The days are growing shorter, the temperature is dropping, and the leaves are changing colors. That can only mean one thing: Flannel season is back. For fall and even winter weather, flannel shirts are rarely a bad choice. They’re warm, comfortable, and will match just about anything—the perfect garment for casual wear.

When shopping for flannel shirts, the quality of the fabric and the fit make a huge difference. Pilling and poor fit are hallmark signs of a cheap shirt. Instead of settling for low-quality flannels, invest in premium options that are comfortable and built to last. To get you started, we rounded up 11 flannels from top brands including Faherty, Pendleton, Filson, and Carhartt that’ll keep you looking good this fall and beyond.

The Best Men’s Flannel Shirts of 2021

1. Faherty Reversible Shirt

Two flannels for the price of one, this reversible shirt for Faherty is a must-try for minimalists. The 100-percent organic is soft against the skin, while the tapered waist and sleeves make for a clean look. And if you get tired of the pattern, simply flip the shirt inside out for a completely different color.

[$148; fahertybrand.com]

2. Duluth Trading Co. Flapjack Fleece-Lined Relaxed Fit Shirt Jac

Duluth Trading Co. is renowned for making hard-wearing apparel, and the company’s fleece-lined Flapjack lives up to that reputation. It’s thicker than most other flannel shirts: It combines a hefty 100-percent cotton outer layer with a polyester fleece inner layer for extra warmth, and with its hand-warmer pockets and free-moving armpit gussets, it’s perfect for staying comfortable while working outdoors in chilly weather.

[$90; duluthtrading.com]

3. Pendleton Plaid Lodge Shirt

If you want top-of-the-line materials, Pendleton should be at the top of your list—since 1863, the company has specialized in producing premium wool clothing and blankets. Featuring Umatilla wool sourced from Oregon ranchers and woven in stateside mills, the Plaid Lodge Shirt is an American classic.

[$149; pendleton-usa.com]

4. Carhartt Heavyweight Relaxed Fit Flannel Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jac

If you want a dependable flannel that’ll never go out of style, the Carhartt Heavyweight Shirt Jac is an excellent choice. With its warm sherpa lining, quick and easy snap closures, and durable triple-stitched main seams, it will be a staple in your closet for years to come.

[$80–$90; carhartt.com]

5. Kuiu Base Camp HW Flannel Shirt

It’s always a bummer to pull wrinkled flannel shirts out of your suitcase, and that’s what makes the Kuiu Base Camp HW Flannel such an appealing choice. Constructed from double-brushed heavyweight polyester, it’s wrinkle- and shrink-resistant, so you can look dapper even when you’re on the road.

[$79; kuiu.com]

6. Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt

Tried and true, Filson’s Alaskan Guide Shirt is designed for the working man. Its tightly-woven brushed cotton fabric effectively blocks the wind while also providing exceptional softness and warmth. Additionally, pleated rear shoulders allow for an enhanced range of motion—ideal for fall fishing trips (or an afternoon of raking leaves).

[$135; filson.com]

7. United by Blue SoftHemp Chambray Button Down

Significantly more durable and sustainable than regular cotton, clothing manufacturers are waking up to the benefits of hemp—and it’s ideally suited to flannel shirts. The SoftHemp shirt from United by Blue is ultra-soft against the skin thanks to its blend of 55 percent hemp and 45 percent organic cotton, while the unique buttons made from corozo nuts add a stylish and eco-friendly touch.

[$88; unitedbyblue.com]

8. Linksoul Campfire Flannel Overshirt

When the temperature takes a dive, a polar-fleece lining (thicker and warmer than traditional fleece) is exactly what you want. Linksoul dialed up the warmth with the Campfire Flannel, which features a cotton shell, cozy polar-fleece liner, and six different color and pattern options.

[$149; linksoul.com]

9. Fjällräven Canada Shirt

The Swedes are experts at dressing for cold weather, so it should come as no surprise that Fjällräven produced a top-notch flannel. The Canada Shirt uses a blend of warm wool and durable synthetic fibers––including the company’s proprietary G-1000 material––to guard against wind, cold, and even rain (most other flannel shirts would get soaked).

[$150; fjallraven.com]

10. Taylor Stitch The Yosemite Shirt

Softness and style converge with the Yosemite Shirt from Taylor Stitch. Crafted from 100-percent organic cotton flannel chamois, this flannel is ultra-soft while still maintaining its rugged toughness. The lack of pleats results in cleaner lines, while the unique California collar and dark horn buttons add style points.

[$125; taylorstitch.com]

11. Outerknown Blanket Shirt

The Blanket Shirt is exactly what you want to reach for on a brisk morning. Made from heavyweight organic cotton twill, it’s warm and comfortable, and the relaxed fit makes it easy to layer with other items. And with over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find the right style to match your vibe.

[$148; outerknown.com]

