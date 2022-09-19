13. Todd Snyder Brushed Flannel Button Down ShirtGet It
Todd Snyder makes his stylish flannels exceptionally lightweight and soft to the touch. The menswear designer tailors the shirts (available in both solid colors and checkered plaid prints) to a similar slim silhouette as his wildly popular button-downs. They’re also super versatile: Wear yours as a dapper layer peeking out from underneath a bomber jacket or all on its own.
[$158; toddsnyder.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top