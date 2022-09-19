Style

Flannel Shirts Guide: The 15 Best Picks for Fall 2022

Grey and white Duluth Trading Co. Flapjack Fleece-Lined Relaxed Fit Shirt Jac on a white background. flannel shirts
15
Duluth Trading Co. Flapjack Fleece-Lined Relaxed Fit Shirt JacCourtesy Image 2 / 15

2. Duluth Trading Co. Flapjack Fleece-Lined Relaxed Fit Shirt Jac

Get It

Duluth Trading Co. is renowned for making hard-wearing apparel, and the company’s fleece-lined Flapjack lives up to that reputation. It’s thicker than most other flannel shirts:  It combines a hefty 100-percent cotton outer layer with a polyester fleece inner layer for extra warmth, and with its hand-warmer pockets and free-moving armpit gussets, it’s perfect for staying comfortable while working outdoors in chilly weather.

[$90; duluthtrading.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style