5. Filson Alaskan Guide ShirtGet It
A tried and true staple, Filson’s Alaskan Guide Shirt is designed for the working man. Its tightly woven brushed cotton fabric effectively blocks the wind while also providing exceptional softness and warmth. Additionally, pleated rear shoulders allow for an enhanced range of motion—ideal for fall fishing trips (or an afternoon of raking leaves).
[$145; filson.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top