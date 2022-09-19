6. United by Blue SoftHemp Chambray Button Down ShirtGet It
Clothing manufacturers are waking up to the benefits of hemp. It’s significantly more durable and sustainable than regular cotton, and it’s ideally suited to flannel shirts. The SoftHemp shirt from United by Blue is ultra-soft against the skin thanks to its blend of 55 percent hemp and 45 percent organic cotton, while the unique buttons made from corozo nuts add a stylish and eco-friendly touch.
[$98; unitedbyblue.com]
