11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Male-patterned baldness is nothing to be ashamed about—but it’s also nothing to ignore. If you attack hair loss at its first sign, you can stop baldness before it takes hold. Thinning hair happens to most of us in some form as we age. But only those who blow it off now will wake up one day and realize: “Oh no—I’m bald!” And once you cross the threshold and develop the dreaded “bald spot,” it’s extremely difficult to reverse your hair loss.

But it can be done. Scientific research on hair loss has ballooned over the last few decades, and what was once considered an unstoppable sign of aging is now a symptom that can be treated, if not cured. You just need to find the right hair loss product for you. And while the science is advanced these days, there’s still no miracle solution, no “magic bullet” to cure hair loss in everybody. Thus far, the only effective method way to find the hair loss product for you is to experiment until you find one that works.

What Causes Hair Loss?

Science has determined that the number one factor in hair loss and thinning hair is the production of dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. DHT is a hormone—an androgen that helps give us men our maleness. But as we age, DHT can cause our hair follicles to shrink, leading to hair loss.

It’s also been linked to prostate health. This is why many men who experience urinary issues are told by their doctors to take a saw palmetto supplement, an herbal DHT blocker. It can decrease the size of the prostate and improve urinary health. But it can also spur hair growth. You’ll find plenty of synthetic DHT blockers on the market and on our list. But if you prefer an all-natural hair loss solution, saw palmetto supplement is the way to go.

Propidren combines the natural benefits of saw palmetto with biotin-based DHT blockers, in a handy pill form that’s not too expensive. So you get the best of both worlds. With 90 percent of Amazon users giving it a perfect five-star rating, it was impossible for us not to pick it as our best overall hair loss product.

What are some of the other hair-loss products and treatments we recommend?

Amplixin Intensive Growth Serum—If you’re just noticing your hair beginning to thin, get on this train now and stop baldness before it takes hold;

Nutrafol—This all-around supplement contains not only DHT blockers but ingredients to improve your sleep and reduce stress, which aids in recovery and spurs hair growth;

DrFormulas HairOmega 3-in-1—This vitamin supplement contains a full spectrum of vitamin E (keratin) as well as DHT blockers;

Prime Beard—If you can’t fill in your scraggly beard, try this stuff, which promises to improve overall hair,s kin, and nail health.

Before you begin the process of trying hair-loss products until you find one that works for you, here’s something to keep in mind: Most if not all hair-loss products will stop working as soon as you stop using them. But once you find a product that seems to work—and you need to give it at least three months before you can expect results—you must use it, or you’ll lose it. Simply maintain a regimen—like brushing your teeth—and you should have a mane like Momoa in no time.