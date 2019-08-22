11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Device or Gadget GET IT!

iRestore Laser Hair Growth System

Don’t laugh; this is an FDA-cleared hair loss treatment for stimulating hair regrowth, and more users than not say it works for them. In fact, more than 1K Amazon reviewers rate this device four stars.

And you’ve got nothing to lose. If you don’t see results in six months, send it back for a full refind (via the seller directly, as Amazon returns are only valid for 30 days).

PROS:

-Totally hands-free, it’s lightweight, confortable, and easy to use.

-Can (and should) be used in conjunction with other hair loss products such as biotin, minoxidil, finasteride, etc.

CONS:

-Face it, you’ll look silly wearing it—but you don’t have to leave the house, so …

Get It: Save $100 on the iRestore Laser Hair Growth System ($595; was $695) at Amazon