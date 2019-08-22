11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best for Stimulating Follicles GET IT!

HairGenics Propidren Topical Serum

Propidren is similar in application to minoxidil—you drop it straight on your scalp. It works directly at the source to block DHT; it also energizes the scalp and nourishes hair with Biotin and other growth agents to produce stronger, thicker hair.

This serum uses Saw Palmetto, essential to blocking 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT. It also contains numerous natural herbal extracts designed to make your existing hair healthier.

PROS:

-Pair it with supplements for best results.

-It works for about 90 percent of Amazon reviewers.

CONS:

-Drops on your head could affect your hair styling.

Get It: Pick up HairGenics Propidren Topical Serum ($40) at Amazon