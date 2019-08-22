11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best for Thinning HairGET IT!
Amplixin Intensive Growth Serum
If you’re just noticing your hair thinning up top, this stuff is your go-to for stopping balding in its tracks. The Biotin-infused formula has shown to help slow down the rate of hair loss in men with normal-to-thinning hair.
It blocks DHT and invigorates hair growth with caffeine and herbal ingredients such as jojoba, red clover, saw palmetto, and sage.
PROS:
-Safe for men and women.
–100 percent sulfate-, paraben-, and cruelty-free
CONS:
-This product does expire, so use it as directed and keep an eye on that expiration date.
Get It: Pick up Amplixin Intensive Growth Serum ($24 with coupon) at Amazon