11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Hair Vitamins GET IT!

DrFormulas HairOmega 3-in-1

HairOmega 3-in-1 provides your body with essential nutrients required to produce hair. The viamins and minerals here—niacin, B-complex, A, C, zinc, and more—will also help to improve circulation, which is vital to the growth up on your head. And it’s got DHT blockers, so there’s no need to buy an additional supplement for that.

With herbal ingredients like green tea extract and grape seed, it’s vegan-friendly.

PROS:

-1,250 reviewers rate it 4.3 stars.

-Also great for skin and nail health.

CONS:

-Pills are vegetarian and not coated, so they may be difficult for some to swallow.

Get It: Pick up DrFormulas HairOmega 3-in-1 ($24) at Amazon