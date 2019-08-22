11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Multi-faceted Solution GET IT!

Nutrafol

A physician-formulated, multi-targeted solution for hair health, it targets multiple key triggers that can compromise hair health, including stress and poor nutrition. Trusted by more than 1,500 physicians and stylists nationwide, Nutrafol can help improve your mood and sleep as well as spur hair, skin, and nail growth.

It uses medical-grade, responsibly sourced, all-natural ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Curcumin, Saw Palmetto, Marine Collagen, and Biotin.

PROS:

-Saw Palmetto is great for prostate health.

-The perfect addition to your daily multi-vitamin supplement.

CONS:

-It’s rather pricy, but you get 120 capsules.

