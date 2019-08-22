11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Overall GET IT!

Propidren

With over 3,400 reviews and counting, fully 90 percent of Amazon users give Propidren a perfect rating of five stars. Men (and women!) of all ages and ethnicities swear it works.

We simply can’t argue with results like that, so we chose Propidren as our Best Overall hair loss product.

With a blend of DHT-blocking biotin and saw palmetto extract, Propidren does far more than stimulate hair growth and health. It also improves urinary tract function by improving prostate health, a concern for many guys as we get older.

PROS:

-Safe for both men and women.

-Just two tiny capsules per day.

CONS:

-We can’t find a single one, but not every product will work for everyone.

Get It: Pick up Propidren ($40 for 60 capsules) at Amazon