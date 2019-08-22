11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Shampoo GET IT!

Biotin Shampoo

This follicle revitalizing hair cleanser strengthens and fortifies weak and fragile hair strands. It’s enhanced with ten botanicals and is designed to help block DHT, improve scalp health, strengthen hair follicles, and promote hair growth.

The sulfate-free formula is great for those with sensitive scalps. And it’s perfectly safe on color-treated hair.

PROS:

-Essential botanical oils fight dandruff and itchy scalp.

-83 percent of more than 1,500 reviewers give it four stars or better

CONS:

-Can dry hair if used daily; use every other day for best results.

Get It: Pick up Biotin Shampoo (starting at $10) at Amazon