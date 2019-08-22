11 Great Men’s Hair Loss Products at Every Price Point

Best Tried and True Solution GET IT!

Rogaine Extra Strength Minoxidil

Call it the Viagra of hair-loss products. Formulated with 5 percent minoxidil, Rogaine was one of the first products of its kind on the market. It works to boost hair follicle activity and hair protein production, and is clinically proven to regrow up to 25 percent more hair.

We started using it in college—and can testify. A bunch of old friends who had more hair than we did back then have far less hair than we do now. For us, it really worked.

PROS:

-Unlike a lot of new products in the hair-loss game, Rogaine has decades of clinical study to support its effectiveness.

-Minoxidil reinvigorates shrunken hair follicles, which increases their size and helps regrow thicker looking hair over time.

CONS:

-A one-month supply isn’t enough to see results; you need this three-pack.

