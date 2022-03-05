This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

Let’s face it: Nobody likes dry skin. While it might seem like a mild complaint, dry skin can quickly become unsightly, itchy, scaly and downright painful. When left untreated, dry skin can lead to complications, from signs of premature aging to dangerous infections.

But don’t panic—dry skin is an easily preventable condition. Using a good daily moisturizer is a sure way to protect yourself from any skin scars, while restoring hydration where you need it most. With a few clicks of the mouse, you can be well on your way toward smoother, healthier skin.

So, where should you begin? We have searched far and wide to compile this list of 16 best men’s moisturizers for dry skin. From lotions that visibly reverse the effects of aging to those that combine hydration with SPF protection, we have an option available for everyone. Read on to discover our top choices.

Still on the fence about choosing the right product for your skin type? Feel free to peruse our frequently asked questions for some additional suggestions.

How should I use a men’s moisturizer to achieve the best possible results?

Because each product works differently, we recommend that you always study the instructions of the moisturizer you buy. Some moisturizers work best when applied to wet skin, while others should be limited to a certain number of weekly uses. That being said, here are some general instructions that can help with any application process.

• Lotion is best lathered onto clean skin. Make sure to thoroughly wash any areas you wish to hydrate as this is important for avoiding long-term buildup.

• Squeeze or scoop the right amount from the container and use your fingers to spread an even layer of product onto your skin. It is important to remember that less is more. Particularly with highly concentrated products, you usually need a much smaller quantity than you imagine. With most of the lotions, a pea- to quarter-sized amount is usually enough for the skin on your entire face. Keep in mind that using too much product overtaxes sensitive skin and can get expensive in the long run.

• Be patient as your moisturizer absorbs. Try to avoid touching the moisturized area until your face or neck is completely dry. Although most moisturizers have a quick absorption time, always leave yourself a few more minutes than you need. This is also a sure way to avoid staining your work clothes with greasy white patches.

How can I find the best moisturizer for my skin type?

There is no perfect moisturizer for every type of skin. Because each lotion is made with a different combination of ingredients, it’s important to find the formula that works for you. Think of the times your friend swore by a certain product, but you were disappointed when you bought it. This was most likely due to the fact that every individual needs a moisturizer that is specific to their skin.

The first step to finding such a product is determining your skin type. Here we have listed some of the most common types of skin and the recommendations to go along with each.

• Dry skin: Evidently, dry skin requires a product that offers maximum hydration. Look out for ingredients that not only moisturize the skin but help lock in the moisture for long-lasting effects. An example of such an ingredient is hyaluronic acid. For extra-hydrating results, you may consider pairing your daily moisturizer with a more intense serum.

• Oily skin: If you have oily skin, you may be tempted to skip the moisturizer altogether. According to dermatologists, however, this may not be the smartest move. Oily skin is also in need of hydration. In this case, look for lighter ingredients that are less likely to clog the pores and cause additional buildup, such as aloe vera and marine algae.

• Combination skin: Combination skin can be tricky since it can be oily or dry in different areas of the body. It may seem difficult to find a single product to target all of these diverse areas and their needs. If this is something you struggle with, we recommend looking for a product with balancing ingredients. This way, your skin gets the soothing hydration it craves without the components that stimulate oil production.

• Sensitive skin: Fortunately, there are a multitude of products designed for sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, we recommend starting with a patch test before applying any product. Avoid harsh, chemical ingredients and artificial fragrances. An all-natural formula usually works best for sensitive skin.

Is there a specific time when I should be using these products?

For the most commonly used moisturizers, it’s recommended to apply the product twice a day – morning and night. This way, your skin remains properly hydrated for the entire 24-hour period. In the morning, apply moisturizer after serums and toners, but before any additional products such as sunscreen. In the evening, it’s best to use moisturizer last to ensure maximum absorption over your period of inactivity.

Of course, this is not a hard-and-fast rule. Sometimes, you may wish to apply moisturizer a third time, after a midday shower, or following an intense workout. However, if you have excessively oily or sensitive skin, you may want to start with a daily application and work your way up from there.

As a general suggestion, when it comes to beauty products, it’s always best to use less than you need. Applying concentrated products too often may negate their benefits, leaving you with oily, bumpy and acne-prone skin. For best results, follow the instructions on the package and use with moderation.

What are some additional tips on avoiding dry skin?

If you’re moisturizing twice a day and are still not experiencing the results you’re after, there may be some environmental factors to consider when it comes to dry skin. First of all, make sure that the water in your shower does not get too hot. While most of us enjoy a relaxing hot shower, hot water is one of the leading causes of dry skin.

Make sure that the body gel or bath soap you’re using does not contain ingredients that are drying out your skin. Alcohols and artificial fragrances are the top ingredients to avoid.

After you finish showering, make sure that you pat dry rather than rubbing your skin. A gentler dry will allow your skin to retain additional moisture.

If you live in an excessively arid environment, a humidifier may be necessary to add moisture to the air in your home.

Finally, if all else fails, consider setting up a consultation with your primary care physician. The underlying causes of your dry skin may be outside the reach of over-the-counter products.

