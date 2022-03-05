16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

10. Geologie | Vital Morning Face Cream Get it

Do not be fooled by the muted gray hues on the minimalistic package design of Geologie’s face moisturizer; there’s nothing simplistic about the ingredients found within. Geologie’s vital morning face cream makes intense repair a possibility for every skin type. Packed with powerful ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and anti-aging SPF, this is a face cream that guarantees noticeable results. With long-term use, Geologie’s face cream promises reduced blemishes, smoother skin, less cracking and long-lasting hydration. The addition of SPF protects the skin against premature aging and other sun-related damage.

In conjunction with all of its amazing benefits, Geologie’s face cream has a smooth, airy texture that feels light on any skin type. Its bottle comes with a convenient built-in pump that dispenses the perfect quantity of product for each use.

[$35; geologie.com]

