16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

11. Jack Black | Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Get it

We all love a day in the sun, but UV rays have long been linked with irrevocable skin damage, premature aging and even certain cancers. For this reason, Jack Black’s face moisturizer doubles as a sunscreen with built-in SPF 20 protection. An ideal everyday choice, Jack Black’s moisturizer contains both avobenzone, which is a UVA absorber, and octinoxate, which is UVB absorber.

As its name suggests, Jack Black’s moisturizer performs two tasks at once, simultaneously shielding skin from the sun and delivering unparalleled hydration. The formula’s blue algae extract gives your skin a soothing burst of vitamin E, while sea parsley improves its overall appearance. Phospholipids create a natural barrier that seals in moisture at a cellular level for a long-lasting effect.

This Jack Black moisturizer comes in three different sizes. Purchase the largest size for your shower caddy, and slip the convenient travel-sized tube into your getaway bag.

[$28; getjackblack.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!