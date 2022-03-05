16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

12. Dr. Tusk | Moisturizer Get it

Dr. Tusk’s Moisturizer is more than just a daily lotion; this is a cream with a mission. The words “Save the Elephants” are boldly proclaimed on the front of every bottle. A portion of every sale made by Dr. Tusk will be donated to groups fighting for elephant preservation.

If a good cause alone is not enough to convince you, then this moisturizer’s ability to heal distressed skin will certainly do the trick. Relying on a secret ingredient known as dragon blood – the sap of the Peruvian Croton lechleri tree – Dr. Tusk’s formula revives damaged facial tissue. An addition of hemp seed oil moisturizes the skin, while caffeine extract reduces puffiness and inflammation. Dr. Tusk’s 100% vegan formula is free of parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil and artificial colors.

[$8.99; drtusk.com]

