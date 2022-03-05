16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

13. Avène | RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream Get it

The anti-aging benefits of retinol are well known among professionals in the skincare industry. However, retinol is such a potent ingredient that it often causes irritation and redness in those with sensitive skin. And that’s where Avène’s RetrinAL cream is different. Avène’s formula contains a form of retinol known as retinaldehyde, which is far gentler than the original. Retinaldehyde works well for any skin type and can be applied twice a day without the irritating side effects of many retinol-based products.

With consistent use, Avène’s intensive cream visibly reduces wrinkles and brightens dull-looking skin. The cream’s powerful antioxidant components provide protection against subsequent damage. Finally, Avène’s thermal spring water soothes and softens skin on a daily basis. The cream promises a 58% improvement in visible signs of aging, for a younger, fresher looking face.

[$70; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!