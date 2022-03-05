16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

14. Curél | Hydratherapy Wet Skin Moisturizer Get it

If you are looking to change up your skincare ritual, we have just the item for you. Unlike traditional lotions and creams, Curél’s wet skin moisturizer can be applied directly in the shower. Curél’s unique and unconventional formula is activated after coming in contact with water molecules. In plain terms, this means there is no need to dry off before you moisturize.

Curél’s wet skin moisturizer can make a real difference in your day-to-day grooming routine. First of all, its water-activated formula offers an incredibly quick absorption time and a light silky texture. On a busy morning, applying the product directly in the shower is sure to shave some precious minutes off your prep time. Aside from its convenience, Curél’s wet skin moisturizer delivers hydration to the deepest layers of the skin, which are often unaffected by traditional lotions. The formula’s advanced ceramide complex provides long-lasting protection against dryness and environmental damage.

[$8.89; walmart.com]

