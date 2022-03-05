16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

15. Carapex | Men’s Natural Body Butter Get it

In cases of extreme dryness, a simple formula designed for daily maintenance will hardly do the trick. What you need in its place is an intensely hydrating and reparative solution. For this reason, we have included Carapex’s natural body butter among our list of top choices.

Carapex’s naturally healing body butter works best on extremely dry, itchy and rough patches of the skin – think elbows, knees and heels. The moisturizer’s mostly natural ingredients – beeswax, jojoba, olive oil and chamomile flower extract – deliver moisture where you need it most. Carapex’s formula is safe for sensitive skin, containing no artificial fragrances or preservatives. Finally, Carapex’s moisturizer goes on buttery smooth, absorbs quickly and leaves no feeling of oily residue on your skin. What more could you want?

[$17.77; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!