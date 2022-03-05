16. Manskin | Moisturizer Natural Outcome Get it

To top off our list of the 16 best men’s moisturizers for dry skin, we went with a solid all-around classic. Manskin’s natural moisturizer offers all the features you would expect from a salon-quality product, without the prohibitive price tag or complicated application technique.

Manskin’s timeless formula nourishes every skin type with vitamins E, B5, A and F. It protects the skin against aging with hyaluronic acid and prevents collagen breakdown with restorative watercress. Its American-made formula is paraben-, dye- and cruelty-free. This moisturizer works well as both an anti-aging cream and a daily smoothing face treatment, depending on your preferences. Finally, Manskin offers a risk-free 30-day guarantee to ensure your satisfaction with their product.

[$16.95; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!