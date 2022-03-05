16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

2. Marlowe | Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion Get it

Marlowe prides itself on its no-nonsense approach. Marlowe’s Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion is made from simple, pronounceable ingredients to soothe even the driest of skin types. And Marlowe does all this without harsh chemicals or unhealthy additives. The moisturizer’s natural formula contains passion-flower fruit, green tea, willow bark and deep-sea algae.

Marlowe’s extra-moisturizing body lotion calms sensitive areas of the skin by naturally reducing inflammation and restoring damaged cells. Its plant-based recipe makes it an ideal choice for men with sensitive skin, or those who simply prefer a more sustainable product. Marlowe is committed to a cruelty-free process; all of its creams are manufactured with vegan ingredients free from parabens, phthalates and artificial fragrances. For every product sold, the company donates personal hygiene items to those in need, fighting hygiene-related diseases in underserved communities.

[$13.99; marloweskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!