16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

3. Brickell | Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

Brickell’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is a product that will never weigh you down; its oil-free formula makes it lighter and gentler than that of its competitors. Even in all-natural moisturizers, oil-based ingredients may clog pores and promote buildup. Brickell’s product is different in this respect. This moisturizer contains natural aloe vera to soften the skin, jojoba to protect the skin from water loss and hyaluronic acid to hydrate on a cellular level.

Another thing we love about this product is its versatility. Brickell’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer is available in two options – unscented or naturally fragranced with peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass. Although Brickell’s formula is 100% natural and 83% organic, it provides the smooth lather and quick absorption one would normally expect from chemically derived creams. With Brickell, a little goes a long way – a four-ounce tube of moisturizer will last users up to two months.

[$35; amazon.com]

