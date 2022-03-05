16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

4. O’Keeffe’s | Working Hands Hand Cream Get it

A classic enjoyed by guys who like to get things done, O’Keeffe’s Working Hands cream is a moisturizer that packs a punch. This cream softens dry skin caused by physical labor and severe environmental conditions. Its paraben-, phthalate- and aluminum-free formula works literal magic on dry and damaged hands.

O’Keeffe’s hand cream is highly concentrated for maximum effect. Just a small drop of product is enough for thorough, long-lasting hydration. Following daily use, O’Keeffe’s Working Hands cream has been clinically proven to boost moisture levels and prevent the loss of much-needed nutrients. Aside from producing a great hand lotion, O’Keeffe’s is a company that stands by what it sells. If you are not satisfied with this moisturizer, the company promises a full refund on the purchase price, no questions asked.

[$6.98; amazon.com]

