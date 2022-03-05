16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

5. Tiége Hanley | Bedtime Facial Moisturizer Get it

Isn’t it great when things get taken care of while you sleep? With its Bedtime Facial Moisturizer, Tiége Hanley has brought this winning mantra to skincare. But this moisturizer is no ordinary night cream; it repairs day-to-day damage while providing long-term benefits for your skin’s health. Its winning formula uses collagen to improve skin structure and niacinamide to reduce dark spots and increase the skin’s elasticity.

More importantly, Tiége Hanley’s Bedtime Facial Moisturizer does all this while you relax. Before going to bed, wash your face for the night, apply a pea-sized dollop of moisturizer to your face and neck, and prepare yourself for an invigorating makeover. You are guaranteed to wake up with skin that feels rehydrated, recharged and rejuvenated.

[$23.99; amazon.com]

