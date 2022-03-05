16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

6. Lubriderm | Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion Get it

Lubriderm’s 3-in-1 lotion for men makes a good case for ditching your multi-step skincare routine in favor of an instant fix. Just like a family man, this is a cream that does it all. Suitable for use on the body and face, as well as sensitive post-shave areas of the skin, Lubriderm packs three amazing products into a single container.

Lubriderm’s classic formula contains mineral and essential oils that complement those already present on men’s skin. An addition of soothing aloe nourishes dry, irritated and distressed skin. The lotion’s subtle, light scent makes Lubriderm a great choice for those with allergies or sensitivities. As you would expect of a true family favorite, Lubriderm’s moisturizer is available in the skincare aisle of your local pharmacy. Even when you’re in a pinch, Lubriderm brings you a tried and tested product you can always rely on.

[$24.25; amazon.com]

