16 Best Men’s Moisturizers for Dry Skin

7. Art of Sport | Daily Face Lotion Get it

Whether you are a professional ballplayer or a weekend warrior, Art of Sport’s daily face lotion protects your skin throughout the ins and outs of an active lifestyle. Designed specifically for athletes, Art of Sport’s formula provides intense hydration while repairing long-term damage. With an array of powerful botanical ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter and green tea extract, this daily face lotion is sure to revive your skin after a tiring day.

Art of Sport’s daily face lotion is gentle enough to use whenever you desire it. Its paraben-, petrolatum- and phthalate-free formula has been tested by dermatologists for a safety-first moisturizing experience. Its quick absorption and non-greasy texture make it the perfect product for a quick pick-me-up. Finally, its clean, light scent keeps your face smelling fresh after a challenging workout.

[$9.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!